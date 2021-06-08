Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Price Target at $55.60

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $68.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

