Brokers Issue Forecasts for Latham Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Latham Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Latham Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

SWIM opened at $27.89 on Monday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02).

In other Latham Group news, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joel Richard Culp acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

