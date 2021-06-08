Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

