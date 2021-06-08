BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.59 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. 1,324,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

In other BTRS news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.