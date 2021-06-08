Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ELY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.