Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 41,581 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,581 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

