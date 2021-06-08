Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 164,087 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,827,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 144,461 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after purchasing an additional 86,117 shares during the period.

EZU opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

