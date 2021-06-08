Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FCEL stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.08. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

