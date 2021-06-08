Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,381 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ABB by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 2,344.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

