Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,450. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

