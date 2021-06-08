Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.68. Cango shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 235 shares traded.

CANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

