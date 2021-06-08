Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

