Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.29.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

