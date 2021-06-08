Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,056,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

