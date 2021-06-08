Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 335 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

NYSE:BA opened at $252.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.68. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

