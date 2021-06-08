Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 460 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

OTIS stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

