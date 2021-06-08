Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 920 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 490,098 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 162,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

