Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £173.16 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 444 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £173.16 ($226.23).

Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 403 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £173.29 ($226.40).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 372 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £171.12 ($223.57).

Capita stock opened at GBX 39.82 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £670.68 million and a PE ratio of 49.78. Capita plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CPI. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

