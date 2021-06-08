Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.