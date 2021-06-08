Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -130.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

