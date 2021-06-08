Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics accounts for about 1.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $22,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $48,890,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $107.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.16. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $211,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,713,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $90,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,484 shares of company stock worth $7,562,523. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

