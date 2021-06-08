Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Cassava Sciences stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. 2,218,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,078. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

