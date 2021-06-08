CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Head to Head Survey

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBB Bancorp and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $72.87 million 1.73 $13.34 million N/A N/A First Merchants $558.43 million 4.44 $148.60 million $2.74 16.66

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CBB Bancorp and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.82%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp 13.95% N/A N/A First Merchants 30.18% 8.95% 1.16%

Summary

First Merchants beats CBB Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 124 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

