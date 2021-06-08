CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after buying an additional 208,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.22.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.