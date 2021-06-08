Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

VAW stock opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.19 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.59.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

