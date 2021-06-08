Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 6,027 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

