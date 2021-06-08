Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $57,076,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.98 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.