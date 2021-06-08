Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

