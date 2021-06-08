Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $119.99 and a twelve month high of $148.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

