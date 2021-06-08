Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

Shares of TGT opened at $233.56 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.24. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

