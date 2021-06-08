Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.81

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 92517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Several brokerages have commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $808.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

