Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,020 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,006,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,323,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.08. 587,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,181. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.41 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

