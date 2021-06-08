Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Cerner has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.