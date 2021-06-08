CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $50.39 million and $3.50 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003376 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00238207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00221069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01200932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,076.59 or 1.00187633 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,566,986 coins and its circulating supply is 45,207,053 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

