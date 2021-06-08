Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Increased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 120,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $993,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 392.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

CRL stock opened at $340.24 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

