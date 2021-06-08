Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $88.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -306.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

