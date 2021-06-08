Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -341.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.19. Chewy has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

