Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NGVT opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.