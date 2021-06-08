Chilton Investment Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.99 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.61. The stock has a market cap of $321.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

