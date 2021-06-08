China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EGRNF opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. China Evergrande Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.00.
China Evergrande Group Company Profile
