China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EGRNF opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. China Evergrande Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.00.

China Evergrande Group Company Profile

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

