Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.30 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,323.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,425.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $964.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock worth $8,970,361. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.