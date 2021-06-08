CIBC Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.48.

OR opened at C$17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.17. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.71 and a 52-week high of C$17.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5393808 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total value of C$1,098,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 582,290 shares in the company, valued at C$7,999,034.19. Insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784 in the last ninety days.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

