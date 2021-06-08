CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 15,723 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

