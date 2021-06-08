CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 46,873 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,873 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,760,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

