CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 7,087 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,642.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $376.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $258.61 and a 1-year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

