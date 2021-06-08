CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 131.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,179 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 670.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 36,202 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

