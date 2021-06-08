CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after buying an additional 281,911 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

NSC stock opened at $274.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.60. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

