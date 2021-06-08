Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,387 shares of company stock worth $1,795,338. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

