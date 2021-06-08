Cim LLC Buys 656 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,445,000 after buying an additional 1,577,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Essent Group by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after buying an additional 706,027 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Essent Group by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after buying an additional 629,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ESNT traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,557. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.