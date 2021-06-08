Cim LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cim LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 105.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 783,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after buying an additional 238,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $276,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.